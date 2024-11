OVER ONE MILLION people have signed a petition calling for a general election in the UK – only months after Labour took control of government in the general election in July.

The petition, began yesterday, has over 1.25 million signatures on the UK government website.

Created by businessman Michael Westwood, the petition entitled “Call a General Election”, says: “I would like there to be another General Election. I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

Advertisement

All petitions posted to the government’s site are debated in parliament if they receive more than 100,000 signatures.

The petition this evening. UK Government and Parliament UK Government and Parliament

In July, the current Labour government won the general election by a landslide, beating out then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party.

Despite the historic defeat that saw now-Prime Minister Keir Starmer take power, the Labour Party has been dogged by a series of gaffes and controversies in its short time in power.

Some of its more prominent controversies include its plan to cut winter payments for pensioners in an effort to cut costs, and a storm over donations that included clothes and gifts for Starmer, his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.