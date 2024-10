GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a petrol bomb attack on a home in Limerick in which a man sustained injuries overnight.

It is the latest in a string of arson attacks and other violence on the south side of Limerick City over the past several weeks.

Garda sources warned that tensions are rising among a cohort of different families and factions with several localised disputes threatening to spill over.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a domestic residence in Southill, Limerick, on Monday night, 21 October 2024”.

“A male, aged in his 50s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.”

“No other injuries have been reported at this time.”

“A scene is currently being held for examination and enquiries are ongoing.”

Last Sunday morning local Gardaí, firefighters and paramedics raced to a house in the same Southill estate after an arson attack.

Advertisement

A woman in her 40s was taken by ambulance from the scene to hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Last Friday, Gardaí discovered a pipe-bomb and requested the assistance of a Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Detonation (EOD) team after a car burst into flames in another attack at the Star Court estate, John Carew Park.

In another incident last Sunday night, 20 October, a man in his late teens was shot in the leg at Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, as further tensions escalated on the south side.

On Friday, 4 October, another suspect explosive device, which was later declared not viable, was recovered from underneath a car parked outside houses at Pike Avenue, Garryowen.

Gardaí discovered the device after responding to a complaint of criminal damage to the car.

Late last month a number of males were recorded on video approaching a house at Pike Avenue, Garryowen before the house erupted in flames.

One of the males caught on fire as he and the others fled the scene on 22 September.

The video was shared on social media.

A man in his 30s who was in the house at the time jumped from an upstairs window at the property and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating if any of the incidents are linked.