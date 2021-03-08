#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 8 March 2021
New Zealand to use only Pfizer virus vaccine

By Press Association Monday 8 Mar 2021, 9:23 PM
37 minutes ago 9,874 Views 4 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

NEW ZEALAND SAID  it will now use only the Pfizer vaccine to inoculate its population against coronavirus, departing from earlier plans to use four different vaccines.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced the strategy on Monday, saying the decision was based on the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness.

She said this would make it easier and fairer for all New Zealanders to have access to the same vaccine.

However, the strategy may also be driven in part by delays in getting vaccines approved.

So far, New Zealand’s medical regulators have approved only the Pfizer vaccine and are reviewing two other shots.

Ms Ardern said New Zealand has purchased 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to inoculate all five million residents with the required two doses each.

She said most of the doses are expected to arrive in New Zealand during the second half of this year.

New Zealand has so far completed inoculations of only a few thousand people, mainly border workers.

The country has stamped out community spread of the virus, and inoculations are not considered as urgent as in many other countries.

