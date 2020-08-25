European Commission president wants Phil Hogan to hand in 'detailed report' on his movements by 1pm

EU COMMISSIONER PHIL Hogan is expected to provide a full report to Ursula von der Leyen on the golf meeting controversy at 2pm (1pm Irish time) today, a spokesperson for the European Commission has said.

The European Commission President had sought clarity from Hogan on his movements and the circumstances surrounding them last week.

The report from Hogan to President von der Leyen is expected after it emerged that he made a second trip to Kildare – this time after the Oireachtas Golf Society event.

First reported by the Irish Independent this morning, Hogan stayed in Kildare the night before his return to Brussels but insisted it wasn’t in breach of Covid-19 restrictions for that county.

It comes as Hogan remains under pressure for his attendance at the dinner in Galway last Wednesday night, with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste asking him to account for his actions surrounding the event.

European Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant said today that von der Leyen expects a “detailed report” by 2pm (1pm Irish time) this afternoon.

“The president also encourages Commissioner Hogan to publish a timeline of his movements in Ireland while he stayed there to ensure transparency,” Spinant said.

When she receives this report, von der Leyen will able to make a judgement with knowledge of the “full picture”, the spokesperson added.

Yesterday, it emerged that von der Leyen – Hogan’s superior – had “requested further clarifications” from the EU Commissioner for Trade on the matter.

Spinant told reporters yesterday: “We feel for the people of Ireland who, like many other people and communities in the European Union over the past months, had to go through difficult times to comply with strict regulations in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Many have lost loved ones, many others have been ill and others have suffered from the restrictions. So this is why it is important that rules are respected. This is a matter not just of respecting the rules, but this is also a matter of public health.

“There are legal aspects involved and there are moral aspects involved as well.”

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 that it was crucial Hogan provided full clarity about his movements leading up to the dinner.

“I think it’s important that he comprehensively and fully comes out and allows himself to be interviewed to give people exactly the sequence of events on what transpired,” he said.

“The public needs absolute assurances that the restrictions that were imposed in Kildare were not breached.”