#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 28 September 2020
Advertisement

Murder trial witness said the accused 'always had the feeling to kill someone', court hears

Adam Muldoon’s body was found in the park on the morning of June 23. He had been stabbed 183 times.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 28 Sep 2020, 7:06 PM
1 hour ago 8,257 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5217121
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MURDER TRIAL witness told gardaí that the accused “always had the feeling to kill someone” and that following the fatal stabbing the accused said: “Now I know what it’s like to be a murderer.”
The witness, who cannot be identified by order of the court, gave evidence in the Central Criminal Court trial of Philip Dunbar (20) who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 23-year-old homeless man Adam ‘Floater’ Muldoon in Butler Park, Jobstown Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 22 or 23, 2018.

Mr Muldoon’s body was found in the park on the morning of June 23. He had been stabbed 183 times.

Through his barrister Giollaiosa O’Lideadha SC, Mr Dunbar has accepted that he must have stabbed Mr Muldoon but has no memory of it.

The witness, on his third day giving evidence in front of the jury, told prosecution counsel Pauline Whalley SC that he remembers giving two statements to gardai in 2018.

In the second statement, recorded on DVD, he said that the accused called to his house after stabbing Mr Muldoon and said: “Now I know what it feels like to be a murderer.” 

He further agreed with Ms Whalley that he was recorded on DVD saying of Mr Dunbar: “He had always had the feeling to kill someone.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Following the witness’s testimony, Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury of six men and six women that he must deal with a legal issue in their absence. The jury will return on Wednesday.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie