Professor Philip Nolan: 'It's hard, unpopular even, to ask that we do more... We have to highlight this'

PROFESSOR PHILIP NOLAN has said that a small increase in people’s contacts and mobility has stalled our progress in driving down numbers of Covid-19.

In a tweet this afternoon, the chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said it was important that members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) highlight the situation even if it’s “unpopular” to do so.

At last night’s NPHET briefing, public health figures highlighted how Ireland had made steady progress throughout January and February in decreasing the incidence of Covid-19 through adherence to the Level 5 restrictions.

However, daily new cases have begun to plateau and are hovering around an average of 500 cases a day.

Professor Nolan said that this was due to increased mobility – more people attending work – and an increase in the number of contacts people were having.

It's hard, unpopular even, to ask that we do more. We did so much to get from > 6000 cases per day to < 600. A small increase in mobility and contact has stalled our progress. We have to highlight this, and yes, encourage each other to do a little bit more to suppress the virus. pic.twitter.com/fYMTkCDY9H — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) March 19, 2021

One clip from last night’s briefing – shared by RTÉ News and viewed over half a million times – featuring comments from deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has been heavily criticised on social media today.

In it, Dr Glynn said that he was asking people to do “that little bit more than you’ve been doing over the last week or two” and adhere to the measures in the coming weeks.

“If every individual can do just that little bit more over the next few weeks we will stop another wave,” Dr Glynn said.

Dr Glynn has repeated on a number of occasions in recent weeks that he’s aware people are fed up of the restrictions, but that the level of disease in the country remains at too high a level at present before they can be significantly eased.

This was echoed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin today, who said the government “gets it” and understands that people are “fed up”.

His comments came as doubt was cast over whether the 5km travel restriction will be eased next month amid concerns by some in Cabinet over the country’s progress and the plateauing of case numbers.

In his own tweet today, Professor Nolan shared some graphs demonstrating how cases have plateaued in recent weeks.

“It’s hard, unpopular even, to ask that we do more,” he said. “We did so much to get from > 6000 cases per day to < 600. A small increase in mobility and contact has stalled our progress. We have to highlight this, and yes, encourage each other to do a little bit more to suppress the virus.”

Gardaí figures

Professor Nolan’s remarks come as the latest figures from gardaí show that more than 15,000 fines have been issued to people found breaching the Covid-19 health regulations.

In their latest release of statistics they said that 15,358 is the total number of fines issued. The vast majority of those, 11,072, for non-essential travel.

There were 466 €500 tickets for organising a house party and 1,842 €150 for attending the event were given by gardaí.

In total there have been 1,011 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports or ports and 269 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering.

Gardaí have also issued 262 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by people who are “not ordinarily resident in the State”.

An Garda Síochána said they will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

They also warned that cars parked illegally at amenity sites could be towed by patrolling gardaí.

A garda statement also sought to reassure victims of sexual or domestic abuse that there are no travel restrictions when they are seeking help.

Anne Marie McMahon, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, said the force appreciated the efforts of those complying with the restrictions.

“The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands,” she said.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor