PROFESSOR PHILIP NOLAN has said he experienced significant reputational damage following his termination from Science Foundation Ireland, as he welcomed clarification that the organisation had made no findings of misconduct against him.

SFI had terminated his contract as director-general of the organisation earlier this year.

Prof Nolan, who became a national figure during the Covid-19 pandemic as the then chairman of the national virus modelling unit, begun legal proceedings against the termination of his contract.

The body – which has since been reformed as Taighde Éireann-Research Ireland – said all legal proceedings had been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties on Friday.

It added that the termination of his contract was never intended to imply wrongdoing.

In a statement, it said: “We wish to acknowledge the significant contribution of Professor Nolan in the formation of Taighde Éireann/Research Ireland, and to the development of research and innovation in Ireland, in particular during his time at Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

Advertisement

“We confirm that there were no findings of misconduct or poor performance made against Professor Nolan and the termination of his contract was never intended to imply any finding of wrongdoing on his part.

“We regret the unauthorised and harmful publication – from unknown sources – of incomplete internal reports.

“The significant reputational damage flowing from such publication, both for Professor Nolan and Science Foundation Ireland, and its staff, is acknowledged.

This litigation has been damaging to the reputations of all parties and we are pleased to record agreement to its conclusion and wish Professor Nolan every success in his career.”

Prof Nolan has returned to work in Maynooth University as a researcher, having previously been president of the institution.

In a broadly similar statement, he said: “I am very pleased that the legal proceedings between myself and Science Foundation Ireland (now Taighde Éireann/Research Ireland) have been fully resolved.

“I very much welcome the statement made by Taighde Éireann/Research Ireland, and in particular the confirmation that there were no findings of misconduct or poor performance made against me, the regret expressed at the unauthorised and harmful publication – from unknown sources – of incomplete internal reports, and their acknowledgement of the significant reputational damage that resulted.

“I am deeply grateful to my legal advisers for their advice, guidance and support, which ultimately led to the successful resolution of these matters.”