THE DAUGHTER OF Mother and Baby Home survivor Philomena Lee has called on the Irish government to examine the parameters in with redress is available for victims of Mother and Baby homes in Ireland.

On Thursday, Labour MP Liam Conlon in the House of Commons in the UK brought forward a bill titled ‘Philomena’s Law’ that would allow survivors living in the UK to claim redress without it impacting their existing benefits.

“Just as we did for the Windrush families, we must now change the law to ensure that compensation payments for victims and survivors are ringfenced,” Conlon told MPs.

“This bill, Philomena’s law, named after the inspirational and courageous Philomena Lee, will achieve that.

“I am proud to bring it to the House today, and I hope in the months ahead we will see a change in the law so that we can deliver justice for survivors and show them the kindness and respect they have so often been denied in life.”

Philomena Lee and Dame Judi Dench pictured at the Claridges Hotel in London, 2013. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking on Saturday with Colm Ó Mongain this afternoon, Jane Libberton said that she and her mother, who is now 92-years-old, welcome the introduction of the law and hope that its inclusion of Philomena’s name will help raise further awareness of the compensation available.

Philomena Lee spent several years in Sean Ross Abbey, a notorious mother and baby home in Roscrea, Co Tipperary. Her story featured in a 2013 film starring Judi Dench. Philomena’s son was taken from her without her consent and adopted by an American couple.

Thousands of unmarried pregnant women passed through its doors from 1931 until 1969, with 6,079 babies born there during that period.

A total of 1,090 children died across almost four decades at Sean Ross Abbey, many of whom were under the age of three. A further 6,414 women were admitted there.

In 2016, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes found at least 42 infants buried at the site.

Currently, payments under the redress scheme are available for women who spent at least one night for reasons relating to pregnancy or the birth or care of her child. For children affected, they must have been in the institution for at least 180 days to be eligible for redress.

Jane said that due to the parameters in place for redress, there are “many” people who should be able to apply but can’t.

“In Ireland there are a lot of exclusions where babies who were under six months can’t apply, and I believe there are 24,000 of those, and around only a tenth of the possible institutions and agencies were included in the redress scheme in the first place. So there are many many more people who should be able to apply and haven’t been able to.”

Jane said that even if a child hadn’t been in the institution for the required 180 days to qualify for compensation, they were “still taken from their mothers whether they were six months or a year old, it’s still the same separation from their mother, it’s completely unjust that all of these people cannot claim the redress because they still suffered in the same way that the other children over six months have”.

Jane urged the government to look at extending the scheme to others who have survived the institutions.