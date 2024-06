THE ARMED RESPONSE unit of the gardaí shot a Pitbull terrier in Cork yesterday following a dog attack.

At around 5.20 yesterday evening, gardaí and the armed response unit attended to a private residence in Ballyphehane, Cork City, following reports of a Pitbull terrier attacking residents.

A man and woman were injured by the dog and taken to Cork University Hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí “engaged” with the dog owner, but after “failed attempts to sedate the animal” it was shot by the Armed Response Unit and euthanised by the vet.

The incident follows the death of 23-year-old Nicole Morey in a dog attack at a house in Limerick on Wednesday.

Morey died at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday, just hours after celebrating her birthday.