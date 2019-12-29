Two men arrested following assault on man (20s) in early hours of this morning

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested two men following an assault in west Belfast during the early hours of this morning.

The two men, aged 18 and 21 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

“I want to continue to appeal for information about this assault, which was reported to us just after 6am. Officers responded to the call and located a man inside a property in Glenbawn Avenue who had sustained head and facial injuries,” Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said.

“The victim, who is aged in his twenties, remains in hospital and is undergoing treatment.”

“In order to establish what happened, where and how the victim was injured, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Glenbawn Avenue area during the early hours of today, prior to or around the time the assault was reported to us, and who saw what happened to get in touch,” he added.

Information can be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.