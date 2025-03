ONE PERSON HAS died and several others have been injured after a car drove into a crowd of people in the southwestern German city of Mannheim.

Police spokesman Stefan Wilhelm declined to provide details, but said residents had been urged “to avoid the inner city area” after the emergency sparked a large-scale police operation.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, and remains in custody after the incident.

The official X account for the city of Mannheim posted an update saying a large-scale police operation is under way in the city centre.

The post reiterated that people should stay away from the area, and follow the instructions of emergency services.

Police at the scene of the incident in mannheim. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Authorities sent an alert on the Katwarn app, telling people in Mannheim to avoid the city centre due to a big police deployment.

Advertisement

Katwarn is used by officials to communicate information about major emergencies such as thunderstorms, militant attacks or fires.

The scene of the incident in Mannheim, Germany this afternoon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Local news outlet outlet Mannheimer Morgen quoted a witness as saying a car “raced” through the city and hit a crowd at a market in the city. German news outlet Bild says the car was a black SUV.

The incident occurred as crowds gathered in cities across regions including Germany’s Rhineland for parades to mark the carnival season.

A local carnival market in Mannheim opened last Thursday, and a parade took place yesterday. A further traditional street carnival event was planned for Tuesday, according to local reports.

The incident is the latest in a series of vehicle rammings across Germany in recent months.

In February, two people were killed after a man drove a car into a group of demonstrators in Munich.

Six people were killed in Magdeburg in December, after a man drove into large crowds at a Christmas market.

More to follow.