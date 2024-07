IT’S BEEN JUST over a month since the European Parliament and local elections were held.

When you cast your ballot, you may have noticed that the address of each candidate was also listed on the paper, but with increased threats to the safety of politicians should this requirement be removed?

The Electoral Commission has identified this very issue as an area that needs more research in their latest report examining Ireland’s democracy.

There have been several examples in recent months of politicians facing increased threats and harassment outside their homes, with a group of anti-migrant protesters gathering outside Taoiseach Simon Harris’ home in May.

Candidates are currently required to list their address for transparency of elections and as a means of identifying the candidate.

So today we’re asking: Should politicians’ addresses be removed from ballot papers?