Poll: Are you hopeful for a break in the bad weather?

IT’S BEEN A grey, grey August so far, the heatwave feels like a lifetime ago, and there’s a Status Yellow rain warning in place for Galway, Mayo and Kerry until later today.

Met Éireann forecasts Saturday to be another grey and drizzly day but Sunday looks set to be dry with a mixture of cloud and bright sunny spells.

The same goes for Monday and Tuesday with highest temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees, so is there a sea change on the cards?

Today we’re asking: Are you hopeful for a break in the bad weather?

