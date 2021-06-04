Poll: Are you taking a trip somewhere in Ireland this bank holiday weekend?

IT’S THE BANK Holiday weekend, hurrah.
Hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses reopened their doors on Wednesday, as Covid-19 restrictions further eased.
Indoor hotel bars and restaurants, along with leisure facilities, can also resume for overnight guests only.
So, with the reopening of the tourism sector, and a long weekend ahead of us, we want to know: Are you taking a trip somewhere in Ireland this bank holiday weekend?
