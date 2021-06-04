#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 4 June 2021
Poll: Are you taking a trip somewhere in Ireland this bank holiday weekend?

Hotels and other tourist accommodation reopened their doors this week.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Jun 2021, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,229 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5457716
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev

IT’S THE BANK Holiday weekend, hurrah. 

Hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses reopened their doors on Wednesday, as Covid-19 restrictions further eased. 

Indoor hotel bars and restaurants, along with leisure facilities, can also resume for overnight guests only. 

So, with the reopening of the tourism sector, and a long weekend ahead of us, we want to know: Are you taking a trip somewhere in Ireland this bank holiday weekend?


Poll Results:

No (664)
Yes (229)
I'm not sure yet (37)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

