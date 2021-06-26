Poll: Do you believe that alien life exists?

A HIGHLY AWAITED US intelligence report on dozens of mysterious unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings said most could not be explained, but did not rule out that some could be alien spacecraft.

The sightings “probably lack a single explanation,” said the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The report due to go to the US Congress later this month examines multiple unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them.

The two people briefed on the report said it found no proof of an extraterrestrial link and does not rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries. One of the officials said there is no indication that the unexplained phenomena are from secret US programmes.

So, today we want to know… Do you believe that alien life exists?

