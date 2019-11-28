Poll: Will you be shopping this Black Friday?

People scrambling for a bargain in Sao Paulo, Brazil during last year's Black Friday sale.

People scrambling for a bargain in Sao Paulo, Brazil during last year's Black Friday sale.

BLACK FRIDAY IS almost upon us again and though it started as a phenomenon in the US, the flash sale has become a staple in the Irish and global market.

It’s estimated that €250m will be spent by Irish shoppers this Friday, between online and high street retailers.

In a bid to tackle the unofficial American shopping holiday, Irish retailers started a new shopping trend last year, Green Friday. The trend encourages consumers to be more conscious of how they shop and for them to buy from local, independent businesses.

In his column today, Larry Donnelly argues that Thanksgiving should be the American tradition that goes global, not Black Friday.

So, we want to know Will you be shopping on Black Friday?

