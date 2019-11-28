This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will you be shopping this Black Friday?

The day of slashed prices takes place this year on 29 November.

By Adam Daly Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 4,322 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4909529
People scrambling for a bargain in Sao Paulo, Brazil during last year's Black Friday sale.
Image: Cris Faga/Zuma Press/PA Images
People scrambling for a bargain in Sao Paulo, Brazil during last year's Black Friday sale.
People scrambling for a bargain in Sao Paulo, Brazil during last year's Black Friday sale.
Image: Cris Faga/Zuma Press/PA Images

BLACK FRIDAY IS almost upon us again and though it started as a phenomenon in the US, the flash sale has become a staple in the Irish and global market.

It’s estimated that €250m will be spent by Irish shoppers this Friday, between online and high street retailers.

In a bid to tackle the unofficial American shopping holiday, Irish retailers started a new shopping trend last year, Green Friday. The trend encourages consumers to be more conscious of how they shop and for them to buy from local, independent businesses. 

In his column today, Larry Donnelly argues that Thanksgiving should be the American tradition that goes global, not Black Friday.

So, we want to know Will you be shopping on Black Friday?


Poll Results:

No interest (733)
Yes, but only online (184)
Yes, both online and in stores (108)
Not sure (100)
Yes, but only local (83)





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie