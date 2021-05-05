#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 5 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you ever smoked cannabis?

The report from the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland saw criticism on social media yesterday.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 5 May 2021, 8:57 AM
19 minutes ago 4,307 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5428606
Stock photo
Image: Shutterstock
Stock photo
Stock photo
Image: Shutterstock

A RECENT REPORT by the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland has warned that cannabis is the “gravest threat to the mental health of young people in Ireland today”.

It listed reasons including stronger strains of the drug being more common in Ireland, a higher chance of young people becoming addicted as well as a 300% increase in cannabis-related hospitalisations between 2003 and 2017.

It drew significant criticism on social media, with proponents seeking to legalise the drug speaking out against the report, including Blindboy Boatclub, who appeared on Newstalk to discuss cannabis prohibition.

In light of this, this morning we want to ask: Have you ever smoked cannabis?


Poll Results:

Yes (225)
No (135)


#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie