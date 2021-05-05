Poll: Have you ever smoked cannabis?

A RECENT REPORT by the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland has warned that cannabis is the “gravest threat to the mental health of young people in Ireland today”.

It listed reasons including stronger strains of the drug being more common in Ireland, a higher chance of young people becoming addicted as well as a 300% increase in cannabis-related hospitalisations between 2003 and 2017.

It drew significant criticism on social media, with proponents seeking to legalise the drug speaking out against the report, including Blindboy Boatclub, who appeared on Newstalk to discuss cannabis prohibition.

In light of this, this morning we want to ask: Have you ever smoked cannabis?

