IT WAS CONFIRMED last night that Dublin City Council is to increase on-street parking rates in the city from July.

In addition, the areas where parking charges apply are to be broadened out to take in more residential areas close to the city centre.

The move is intended to discourage “commuter parking” impacting on the lives of people who live in the city.

Some councillors have however said that caution was needed not to appear “hostile” towards private motorists. But is the number of cars in cities causing problems?

Poll: Are there too many cars in Irish cities?

