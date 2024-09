THE UK GOVERNMENT announced yesterday evening that it will not pay towards funding the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euros in 2028.

It was confirmed last October by Uefa that Ireland and UK would host the championship together, with the redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast named as one of ten venues chosen for games – but the level of funding necessary to rebuild the stadium in time is still not confirmed.

The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary said the decision was based on what they believe to be “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

That’s despite the Irish government and GAA previously promising to contribute towards the redevelopment.

Today, we’re asking you: Do you think the UK government should provide the necessary funding for the redevelopment of Casement Park ahead of the Euros in 2028?