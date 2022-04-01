#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Friday 1 April 2022
Poll: Will you fill out the time capsule section of the census?

This year’s form will include an optional time capsule section to write a message to future generations.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 1 Apr 2022, 10:26 AM
File image of the 2016 census form.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THIS YEAR’S CENSUS, due to take place in 2021 but delayed by the pandemic, is happening on Sunday 3 April. 

The nationwide survey was last carried out in April 2016.

For the first time, this year’s form will include an optional time capsule section to give each household the opportunity to write a message to future generations.

The messages will be stored along with the census forms for the next 100 years before being released to the public in 2122.

With an endless amount of options for what to include in this, along with the choice to leave it blank, today we’re asking: Will you fill out the time capsule section of the census? 


Poll Results:

Yes (98)
No (88)
Yes, if I can think of something (78)



Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

