Poll: Will you fill out the time capsule section of the census?

THIS YEAR’S CENSUS, due to take place in 2021 but delayed by the pandemic, is happening on Sunday 3 April.

The nationwide survey was last carried out in April 2016.

For the first time, this year’s form will include an optional time capsule section to give each household the opportunity to write a message to future generations.

The messages will be stored along with the census forms for the next 100 years before being released to the public in 2122.

With an endless amount of options for what to include in this, along with the choice to leave it blank, today we’re asking: Will you fill out the time capsule section of the census?

