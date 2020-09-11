Poll: Do you think the proposed Covid-19 county alert system is a good idea?

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is expected to introduce a Covid-19 alert system for Ireland as part of the new roadmap it will publish next week.

There will be five colour-coded levels to the system, and each county will be assigned a level depending on the case incidence per 100,000 of the population over the last 14 days, plus other key epidemiological indicators.

The aim of the system is to simplify the message of what restrictions are in place, and to give Ireland a medium-term plan for the next few months.

So, what do you think? Does this proposed Covid-19 alert system sound like a good idea?

