This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think the proposed Covid-19 county alert system is a good idea?

Next week, the government is to launch its medium-term on how Ireland will operate during the pandemic.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 Sep 2020, 9:24 AM
1 hour ago 20,059 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5201828

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is expected to introduce a Covid-19 alert system for Ireland as part of the new roadmap it will publish next week.

There will be five colour-coded levels to the system, and each county will be assigned a level depending on the case incidence per 100,000 of the population over the last 14 days, plus other key epidemiological indicators.

The aim of the system is to simplify the message of what restrictions are in place, and to give Ireland a medium-term plan for the next few months.

So, what do you think? Does this proposed Covid-19 alert system sound like a good idea?


Poll Results:

Yes (593)
It's fine, but it won't solve the main issues (479)
No (137)
I'm not an expert, so I won't comment (89)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie