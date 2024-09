FIANNA FÁIL SENATOR Malcolm Byrne has proposed a €200 culture card be given to Irish residents on their 18th birthday that can be used for live cultural events, to incentivise young people to attend events such as theatre, exhibitions, concerts and music festivals.

Byrne has proposed that in the first year of operation, the card be offered to young people aged between 18 and 24 in recognition of the impact of Covid-19 on cultural events.

The measure would cost €83 million in the first year and then €12 million for each subsequent year, according to figures for the Oireachtas Parliamentary Budget Office.

Similar ‘culture cards’ exist within other EU member states, including Italy, France, and Spain.

So today we’re asking: Do you think culture cards for young people are a good idea?