JUST OVER 500 phone calls have been made to date on each of 63 so-called “digital kiosks” Eir installed since 2021 to replace older phone boxes – and to support large LED advertising screens.

At least a third of the “digital kiosks” have been in place for over three years now, with the remainder installed since.

Eir told The Journal that 33,000 calls had been made on the kiosks as of the end of September – an average of 524 per kiosk to date. The state stopped requiring to Eir to provide payphones in 2020, following a steady and steep decline in usage.

So today we’re asking you: Have you made a call from a ‘digital kiosk’ phone box?