Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 30 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you consider yourself to be part of 'middle Ireland'?
Leo Varadkar said that looking out for middle Ireland is “part of Fine Gael’s identity”.
8.0k
52
1 hour ago

THE TAOISEACH LAST week restated his focus on the “squeezed middle”, after junior ministers called for a tax break – a move that caused tensions within the coalition.

Varadkar said that looking out for middle Ireland is “part of Fine Gael’s identity”. 

This is not the first time the party has pledged to help out this demographic, making similar promises in 2017.

Varadkar didn’t, however, clearly define who is included in ‘middle Ireland’, or what the phrase means in real terms.

In an effort to find out who ‘middle Ireland’ is, we’re asking: Do you consider yourself to be part of  ‘middle Ireland’?


Poll Results:

Yes (914)
No  (294)
Not sure/Don't care. (162)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
52
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     