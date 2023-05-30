Poll: Do you consider yourself to be part of 'middle Ireland'?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE TAOISEACH LAST week restated his focus on the “squeezed middle”, after junior ministers called for a tax break – a move that caused tensions within the coalition.
Varadkar said that looking out for middle Ireland is “part of Fine Gael’s identity”.
This is not the first time the party has pledged to help out this demographic, making similar promises in 2017.
Varadkar didn’t, however, clearly define who is included in ‘middle Ireland’, or what the phrase means in real terms.
In an effort to find out who ‘middle Ireland’ is, we’re asking: Do you consider yourself to be part of ‘middle Ireland’?
