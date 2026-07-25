Trump jokes about a third term, roadkill and the press at rescheduled correspondents' dinner

DONALD TRUMP SAID the media are “all going to be broke” when he was no longer in the White House as “there’s not going to be anybody to report on”.

As well as poking fun at the press, with whom he has a fractious relationship, the US president also joked about running for a third term and donned a red “Trump 2028” cap during his speech to the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner, which had to be rescheduled after the previous event was cut short when a gunman opened fire.

Recalling the shooting back in April, Trump praised the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action, and said it “was a hell of an evening”.

Trump threw the cap into the crowd at the end of his speech. Rod Lamkey Jr / AP Rod Lamkey Jr / AP / AP

He told the pared-down black-tie event on Friday: “As I said three months ago, the show must go on.”

Trump added: “But just like my presidency, the second time is always better. It’s always better, and the third time will be better yet. I’m only kidding.”

He also quipped about a Grammy-nominated singer and supporter, who had been invited to the April gala.

Trump said: “After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, ‘Get down! Get down!’ which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking.”

But striking a serious note, the president said: “Tonight we come back together to answer that heinous attack with unwavering resolve, and every one of us here this evening to show that in America we do not yield to political violence.

“In this country, we believe in freedom of speech. We settle our differences not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate, and no deranged loser with a gun will ever change that.”

The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, from California, pleaded not guilty in May to charges, including attempting to assassinate the president.

Among those honoured during the evening was Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales, who was shot in the attack back in April, but had been wearing his protective vest.

In his speech, Trump blended humour with barbs at what he frequently brands as the “fake news media”.

He said: “This place is really the largest group of Trump derangement syndrome people ever put together at one time.”

But close allies also did not escape the ribbing, with Trump singling out his health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who previously admitted to collecting roadkill and storing it in a freezer.

Referring to the “very delicious beef” eaten at the dinner, the president said: “I want you all to know that Bobby Kennedy, who’s right here, personally ran over the cow in his car, and he cut it up and he brought it here for you to eat tonight, so it’s very fresh.”

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But while largely light-hearted, Trump appeared to reserve his most scathing comments for his political critics, including the singer Bruce Springsteen.

Trump derided the star for making political speeches during his concerts to the extent he suggested the performer’s tour should be renamed “Bored in the USA”.

There were some potentially uncomfortable moments during the evening where journalists received awards for critical reports of the president, including where he had threatened them with legal action, although he notably stood to shake their hands in congratulations.

Nearing the end of his speech, Trump said: “I hope all of you know that I believe in the free press more than anyone in this room does. Maybe not quite, but that’s why I’m proud to be the most open and transparent president in history. They call me that.”

He told the audience: “When I’m gone, you’re all going to be broke. Your business model is going to be finished.

“When I’m not around, you’re going to be broke. There’s not going to be anybody to report on. Nobody gives a damn about anybody else.”

Describing it as an “interesting” evening, Trump said: “I really didn’t know what to expect. And it’s far worse than I actually thought.”

He added: “Sometimes I don’t feel you treat me fair. Maybe you do. I don’t know. I don’t feel that.

“But sometimes you treat me very fairly, and I have a lot of respect for your profession. Your profession is amazing, and I just want to thank you for having me.

“And it’s been fun, and I’ve met a lot of great people.”

Earlier, speaking at the start of the event, WHCA president Weijia Jiang of CBS News joked: “Let’s try this again.”

But she added: “Tonight our message is this: We are back.

“We will not be intimidated. We refuse to let an act of violence have the final word.”

The curtailed April dinner was the first Trump had agreed to attend while in office, having boycotted previous events.

The president and his administration has often had a hostile relationship with the press, which he claims to be biased, frequently dismissing coverage and reporters as “fake news”, taking legal action against media organisations, including the BBC, and curbing journalists’ access.

Ahead of the dinner, hundreds of former journalists and a number of professional journalism organisations had signed a letter calling on the WHCA to challenge the administration’s “egregious” actions.

However, despite the combative relationship, Trump frequently engages with the press, sometimes several times a day, taking questions.