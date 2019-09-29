Poll: Should citizens in the North be allowed vote in Irish presidential elections?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that a Referendum Commission had been set up to advise on the upcoming ballot on allowing Irish emigrants and people in the North to vote in presidential elections.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney announced the measure ahead of a referendum on whether to extend voting rights to Irish citizens living outside of the state. The Commission is designed to explain the referendum and encourage people to vote in it.

The planned referendum will see people decide on whether 1.8 million people in Northern Ireland should be given the vote in Irish presidential elections.

The amendment would also allow Irish citizens living abroad to vote in the next presidential election in 2025.

So what do you think? Should citizens in Northern Ireland be allowed to vote in Ireland’s presidential elections?

