Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Poll: Should it be mandatory for dog owners to carry litter bags?

The Sinn Féin bill would see dog owners face a fine if they couldn’t produce a litter bag.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 6,582 Views 40 Comments
A NEW SINN Féin Bill proposes to make it mandatory for all dog owners to carry litter bags, or face a fine.

PA reported that the purpose of the Litter Pollution Amendment of the Dog Litter Control Bill 2019 “is to impress those in charge of dogs the importance of picking up their pet’s faeces when in public by making it an offence not to produce a suitable bag when in charge of a dog and when requested to do so by a dog warden, litter warden, or member of An Garda Siochana”.

The party says the bill would make the possession of a dog litter bag a similar requirement to that of a leash when out walking a dog, and face the same on-the-spot fine if a bag cannot be produced.

Sinn Fein TD Sean Crowe said: “Despite the introduction of the law making it an offence to not pick up your dog’s litter, our parks and communities are still littered with dog excrement.”

So, what do you think? Should it be mandatory for dog owners to carry litter bags?


Poll Results:

Yes (1314)
No (128)
Not sure (18)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

