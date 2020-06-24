Poll: Would you download a Covid-19 contact tracing app?

A NEW STUDY has found that 82% of Irish adults say they would be willing to download a contact tracing app on their phone to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, people surveyed also expressed privacy concerns, including that the government, tech firms or hackers might use the information gathered for other purposes after the pandemic.

Contact tracing apps have been already developed in a lot of countries and the Irish app is said to have entered field testing earlier this month.

The app would only be available on smartphones using bluetooth technology to “augment the contact tracing process”, HSE CEO Paul Reid said last month.

98% of the more than 8,000 survey respondents said they understood the concept of contact tracing and 96% stated that informing the HSE about close contacts is important if someone develops symptoms.

