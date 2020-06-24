This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you download a Covid-19 contact tracing app?

82% of Irish people in one survey said they would be willing to download the app.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 8:40 AM
49 minutes ago 9,754 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5131100
Image: Shutterstock/ddisq
Image: Shutterstock/ddisq

A NEW STUDY has found that 82% of Irish adults say they would be willing to download a contact tracing app on their phone to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic. 

However, people surveyed also expressed privacy concerns, including that the government, tech firms or hackers might use the information gathered for other purposes after the pandemic.

Contact tracing apps have been already developed in a lot of countries and the Irish app is said to have entered field testing earlier this month.

The app would only be available on smartphones using bluetooth technology to “augment the contact tracing process”, HSE CEO Paul Reid said last month.  

98% of the more than 8,000 survey respondents said they understood the concept of contact tracing and 96% stated that informing the HSE about close contacts is important if someone develops symptoms. 

So today we’re asking: Would you download a Covid-19 contact tracing app?


Poll Results:

Yes (595)
No (269)
Maybe (96)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie