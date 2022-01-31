Poll: Did you complete Dry January?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TODAY IS THE last day of the first month of the year.
For many people, January is the month where they decide to refrain from drinking alcohol after overindulging over Christmas and New Year, or simply to start the new year on a healthier note.
While it may not be for everyone, we want to know how those who took part got on.
Did you sail through the month without so much as a sip, or was being able to enjoy a pint in your local after 8pm last weekend too good to resist?
Today we’re asking: Did you complete Dry January?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (11)