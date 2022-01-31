#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 31 January 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Did you complete Dry January?

Tell us how you got on.

By Jane Moore Monday 31 Jan 2022, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 8,882 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5669084
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TODAY IS THE last day of the first month of the year. 

For many people, January is the month where they decide to refrain from drinking alcohol after overindulging over Christmas and New Year, or simply to start the new year on a healthier note. 

While it may not be for everyone, we want to know how those who took part got on.

Did you sail through the month without so much as a sip, or was being able to enjoy a pint in your local after 8pm last weekend too good to resist?

Today we’re asking: Did you complete Dry January?


Poll Results:

I didn't take part in Dry January (928)
Yes, easily (242)
I tried and I failed  (183)
I don't drink alcohol  (151)
Yes, but only just (43)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie