Poll: Do you make efforts to reduce how much plastics you buy?

AN EU DIRECTIVE restricting certain single-use plastic products – such as the straws, cutlery and cotton buds – being placed on the Irish market comes into effect today.

Under the directive, where alternatives are easily available and affordable, single-use plastic products will be banned from the market, such as cutlery, plates and straws. For other products, efforts will be made to limit their use through design and labelling, and clean-up obligations for those who manufacture them.

The ban was agreed upon in 2019 and EU member states, including Ireland, have had two years to transpose the legislation into their national law.

