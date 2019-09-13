This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Is May 2020 the right time to hold an election?

The Taoiseach wants to have a general election at the beginning of the summer.

By Sean Murray Friday 13 Sep 2019, 8:45 AM
33 minutes ago 3,606 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807232
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he wants to hold an election in May next year. 

In a speech to Fine Gael TDs at the party’s annual away day in Cork, Varadkar said “May 2020 is the right moment”. 

“It will allow to us to complete a full parliamentary session in the new year, discharge our government duties around St Patrick’s Day and the March European Council and have a new government in place well in advance of the next summer recess,” he said.

He also said we should have more clarity on Brexit by then but admitted these timelines are “unpredictable”. 

Of course, it’s not completely up to him. Fianna Fáil have been keeping this minority government in power since the last election, and leader Micheál Martin could force an election earlier in the year.

So, what do you think? Is May 2020 the right time to hold an election?


Poll Results:

Yes (320)
No, have it earlier (242)
Not sure (44)
No, have it later (34)




COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
