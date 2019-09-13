Poll: Is May 2020 the right time to hold an election?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he wants to hold an election in May next year.

In a speech to Fine Gael TDs at the party’s annual away day in Cork, Varadkar said “May 2020 is the right moment”.

“It will allow to us to complete a full parliamentary session in the new year, discharge our government duties around St Patrick’s Day and the March European Council and have a new government in place well in advance of the next summer recess,” he said.

He also said we should have more clarity on Brexit by then but admitted these timelines are “unpredictable”.

Of course, it’s not completely up to him. Fianna Fáil have been keeping this minority government in power since the last election, and leader Micheál Martin could force an election earlier in the year.

So, what do you think? Is May 2020 the right time to hold an election?

