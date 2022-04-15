Poll: Would you like to see Elon Musk buy Twitter?

AMID CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING Elon Musk’s acquisition of a 9.2% stake in Twitter, the billionaire has now sought to buy the social media giant.

Musk offered $54.20 a share, which values the social media firm at $41 billion, in a filing dated 13 April with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He said that since making his investment he realised the company will “neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form”.

“Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” he said.

