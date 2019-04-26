Poll: Do you support the Extinction Rebellion protests?

IN RECENT WEEKS, London has seen dozens of Extinction Rebellion climate change protests take place.

Over 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests and, as of Wednesday, 69 people have been charged.

Extinction Rebellion was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the world’s fastest-growing environmental movements.

Campaigners want governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and be led by new citizens’ assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

Dublin also saw people take to the streets as part of the Extinction Rebellion movement on Friday and Saturday.

So, today we want to know: Do you support the Extinction Rebellion protests?

