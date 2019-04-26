This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you support the Extinction Rebellion protests?

Extinction Rebellion has become one of the world’s fastest-growing environmental movements.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 26 Apr 2019, 9:21 AM
52 minutes ago 5,604 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4607633
Extinction Rebellion protesters march in London
Image: Kirsty O'Connor via PA Images
Extinction Rebellion protesters march in London
Extinction Rebellion protesters march in London
Image: Kirsty O'Connor via PA Images

IN RECENT WEEKS, London has seen dozens of Extinction Rebellion climate change protests take place. 

Over 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests and, as of Wednesday, 69 people have been charged. 

Extinction Rebellion was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the world’s fastest-growing environmental movements.

Campaigners want governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and be led by new citizens’ assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

Dublin also saw people take to the streets as part of the Extinction Rebellion movement on Friday and Saturday.

So, today we want to know: Do you support the Extinction Rebellion protests? 


Poll Results:

Yes (539)
No (391)
I'm not sure / no opinion (70)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie