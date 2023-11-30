Advertisement

Alamy Crowds at Electric Picnic earlier this year.
Poll: Are you planning to go to a festival next year?

Some music festivals have already announced their dates for next year.
2.1k
7
44 minutes ago

WEST KERRY FESTIVAL Other Voices starts tomorrow for its twenty-second year.

The winter music festival will host names Winnie Ama, comedian Aisling Bea, singer Gemma Cox and Irish rap artist Nealo.

Popular festivals such as Electric Picnic in Laois and Longitude in Dublin have already announced their dates for 2024.

Electric Picnic will notably be earlier than usual this year, hosted in Stradbally in August 2024 instead of during the traditional September Bank Holiday.

With these dates already lined up, we want to know… Are you planning to go to a festival next year?


Poll Results:

No (623)
Yes (152)
Don't know (68)



Muiris O'Cearbhaill
