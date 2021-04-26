Poll: Do you think gardaí should wear body cameras?

CABINET IS SET to see a draft of a new bill that will allow gardaí to wear overt body-worn cameras.

The proposal follows a recommendation made in the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, and would help gardaí carry out their duties in certain situations.

The cameras would be worn on a garda’s chest to record video and audio, and would not be on at all times.

However, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has voiced concerns about the plans however, citing privacy rights and describing the cameras as “invasive and unnecessary”.

Today we’re asking: Do you think gardaí should wear body cameras?

