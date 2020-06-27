Poll: How long do you think this Government will last?

TODAY IS THE day when Micheál Martin will be elected as Taoiseach.

The historic coalition of Fianna Fáíl, Fine Gael and the Green Party will begin after all three parties voted through the proposed Programme for Government.

This will be the first time that old enemies Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have entered a coalition government together.

So, this morning we want to know: How long do you think this Government will last?

