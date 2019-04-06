Poll: Do you agree with free GP care for under-12s?

THE IRISH INDEPENDENT is reporting today that the government has agreed a deal with doctors to fund GP visits for under-12s beginning in 2022.

Free GP care is already in place for children under 6 but the plans envisage that this would expanded over the coming years to include under-8s, under-10s and then under 12s in 2022.

A study by Trinity College last year found that free GP care for under-6s led to a 29% increase in visits by under-6s to GPs.

The article says that the Department of Health’s agreement with GPs would cost €210 million. It had previously been suggested that there could be a nominal fee of €5 per visit for such appointments.

