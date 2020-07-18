Poll: Do you plan to book a foreign holiday based on the government's green list?

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to publish a so-called ‘green list’ of foreign countries next week.

The list will allow Irish people to travel abroad to without having to restrict their movements for 14 days afterwards when they return.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said these countries won’t “be any different to travelling to Kerry, Connemara or Donegal for your holidays”.

However, public health officials have urged people to avoid non-essential travel abroad, with Dr Tony Holohan previously saying he is “beyond nervous” about the return of international travel.

It’s also not yet known what countries will be on the list or for how long they will stay there.

Today we’re asking: Do you plan to book a holiday abroad based on the government’s green list?

