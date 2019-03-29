This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should oil and gas drilling be banned in Irish waters?

The Dáil passed the ‘Keep it in the Ground’ Bill yesterday.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 29 Mar 2019, 10:13 AM
40 minutes ago 3,511 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4566436
Image: Shutterstock/James Jones Jr
Image: Shutterstock/James Jones Jr

DESPITE GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION a majority of the Dáil voted to ban oil and gas drilling in Irish waters yesterday.

The ‘Keep it in the Ground’ Bill seeks to halt the issuing of any new licences for the exploration of fossil fuels.

If passed into law the bill will make Ireland the fifth country globally to ban oil and gas exploration. 

The Green Party, which is sponsoring the bill, say Ireland was ranked Europe’s worst performer in tackling climate change and the bill is an opportunity to “make amends”

It also says the measure is necessary to halt the damage that offshore exploration is doing to Ireland’s marine environment.

In opposing the bill the government argues that it is unworkable and will force Ireland to rely on imported oil and gas. 

So, today we’re asking: Should oil and gas drilling be banned in Irish waters? 


Poll Results:

No (418)
Yes (332)
I don't know/I don't care (25)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    26,357  0
    Fora
    1
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		West Ham open to selling Rice for the right price this summer
    11,260  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's in our mam's makeup bags?
    3,782  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    US man pleads guilty to kidnapping girl and killing her parents
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    CORK
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie