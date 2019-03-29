Poll: Should oil and gas drilling be banned in Irish waters?

DESPITE GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION a majority of the Dáil voted to ban oil and gas drilling in Irish waters yesterday.

The ‘Keep it in the Ground’ Bill seeks to halt the issuing of any new licences for the exploration of fossil fuels.

If passed into law the bill will make Ireland the fifth country globally to ban oil and gas exploration.

The Green Party, which is sponsoring the bill, say Ireland was ranked Europe’s worst performer in tackling climate change and the bill is an opportunity to “make amends”

It also says the measure is necessary to halt the damage that offshore exploration is doing to Ireland’s marine environment.

In opposing the bill the government argues that it is unworkable and will force Ireland to rely on imported oil and gas.

So, today we’re asking: Should oil and gas drilling be banned in Irish waters?

