IT’S BEEN A long lead-up to today, with Ireland set to face France in round four of the Six Nations in the coming minutes.

James Lowe has picked up an injury in the warm-up and he’s gone down the tunnel for treatment, in what is potentially a huge blow for Ireland, before a ball has even been kicked.

Advertisement

Calvin Nash has joined the warm-up in his place.

You can follow along with all the action on The 42′s liveblog of the match here.

So, today we’re asking you: Who do you think will win today’s game?