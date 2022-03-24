Poll: Will Ivana Bacik's appointment as Labour leader affect whether you support the party?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IVANA BACIK IS set to become the next leader of the Labour Party today following Alan Kelly’s resignation.
The party’s newest TD was elected in July 2021 during a Dublin Bay South bye-election, having previously been a Senator since 2011 and Labour’s leader in the Seanad.
She is the only contender for the party leadership after other potential candidates ruled themselves out.
So today, we’re asking you: Will Ivana Bacik’s appointment as leader affect whether you support the party?
