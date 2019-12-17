This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you use a keep cup?

Last month, the government announced that a so-called latté levy on disposable cups could be on the way.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 9:20 AM
58 minutes ago 5,322 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936727
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IRISH RAIL WAS the subject of much criticism yesterday when it was revealed that the company does not allow customers use their own keep cups for hot drinks. 

The company says this is down to safety concerns as well as a finite amount of hot water on trains. 

Last month, the government announced that a so-called latté levy on disposable cups could be on the way. 

‘Keep cups’ are reusable receptacles that people bring to cafés to be filled up with coffee or other drinks and are designed to reduce waste. But do you use them? 

Poll: Do you use a keep cup?


Poll Results:

Yes, regularly&nbsp; (478)
No, I just buy&nbsp;coffee cups from cafés (243)
I own one but often forget to bring it (218)
I'd have no use for a keep cup (196)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie