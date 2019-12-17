IRISH RAIL WAS the subject of much criticism yesterday when it was revealed that the company does not allow customers use their own keep cups for hot drinks.

The company says this is down to safety concerns as well as a finite amount of hot water on trains.

Last month, the government announced that a so-called latté levy on disposable cups could be on the way.

‘Keep cups’ are reusable receptacles that people bring to cafés to be filled up with coffee or other drinks and are designed to reduce waste. But do you use them?

Poll: Do you use a keep cup?

