INTERIM ENGLAND MANAGER Lee Carsley has come under fire from sections of England’s media for indicating that he will not sing either the Irish or English national anthems in the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Carsley, who has temporarily taken over the role of England manager after Gareth Southgate’s departure, said that he has never sung a national anthem as an Ireland player or an England coach and is set to stick with that stance.

“I fully respect both anthems and understand how much they mean to both countries,” he said. “It’s something I am really respectful of.”

So today we’re asking: Do you think Carsley should sing either of the national anthems at the Aviva Stadium this evening?