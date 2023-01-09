Poll: Would you intervene if you saw someone littering?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A LITTER SURVEY has found that Dublin’s Inner City and Cork City once again received some of the worst rankings last year.
The survey of 40 cities and towns, conducted by business group Irish Business Against Litter, found that three quarters of those were clean, compared to just over half this time last year.
While Naas was again top of the rankings, city areas showed greatest improvement, notably Dublin City. IBAL says the prevalence of plastic bottles and cans in the study strengthens the case for the impending Deposit Return Scheme.
Cleanliness levels nationwide improved by 6% in 2022, with Naas pipping Kilkenny and Maynooth in the rankings.
However, Mahon in Cork was found to be “seriously littered”, while Dublin City Centre rose to ‘moderately littered’ as did Galvone in Limerick.
So today, we’re asking: Would you intervene if you saw someone littering?
