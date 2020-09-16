THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY published the much-awaited plan for living with Covid-19 over the coming six months.

The plan provides a framework of five levels of restrictions that can be in place on a county-by-county basis. All of the country is currently on Level 2, this includes Dublin but the capital is also subject to additional restrictions.

We’ve published a number of explainers about what’s in the plan, both in writing and on podcast, but are you satisfied now that the plan is out there?

Poll: Are you satisfied with the government’s Living with Covid-19 plan?

