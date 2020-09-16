This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you satisfied with the government's Living with Covid-19 plan?

The much-awaited plan was announced yesterday.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 9:43 AM
51 minutes ago 13,037 Views 64 Comments
The Tánaiste, Taoiseach and Health Minister announcing the plans yesterday.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY published the much-awaited plan for living with Covid-19 over the coming six months.

The plan provides a framework of five levels of restrictions that can be in place on a county-by-county basis. All of the country is currently on Level 2, this includes Dublin but the capital is also subject to additional restrictions

We’ve published a number of explainers about what’s in the plan, both in writing and on podcast, but are you satisfied now that the plan is out there?

Poll Results:

No (463)
I'm glad it's out there but I'm unclear on it (264)
Yes (248)
Don't know (37)




Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie