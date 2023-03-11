Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 11 March 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch Match of the Day tonight?
The show is to go ahead this evening with no presenters, pundits, or regular commentators.
9.6k
19
56 minutes ago

MATCH OF THE Day – the longstanding BBC football highlights show – is set to air tonight without “without studio presentation or punditry” following a controversy around a tweet from Gary Linker.

Lineker drew strong criticism from Conservative Party MPs and ministers this week when he compared the language used to launch a new UK Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Following this, the BBC said that it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the Match of the Day highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

But this triggered a chain reaction of support from Lineker’s fellow presenters and pundits. Ian Wright and Alan Shearer said they wouldn’t take part in the show in solidarity with Lineker.

Other BBC figures also expressed solidarity, and the six-strong team of commentators have also decided to not participate in the show. So, the BBC announced that “the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry”.

But will you be watching?

Today we’re asking, Will you watch Match of the Day tonight?


Poll Results:

I normally watch it but won't tonight (406)
No, I never watch it. (379)
Yes, I always watch it. (126)
Don't know / care (84)
I don't normally watch but will tonight (83)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
19
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     