Poll: Will you watch Match of the Day tonight?

MATCH OF THE Day – the longstanding BBC football highlights show – is set to air tonight without “without studio presentation or punditry” following a controversy around a tweet from Gary Linker.

Lineker drew strong criticism from Conservative Party MPs and ministers this week when he compared the language used to launch a new UK Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Following this, the BBC said that it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the Match of the Day highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

But this triggered a chain reaction of support from Lineker’s fellow presenters and pundits. Ian Wright and Alan Shearer said they wouldn’t take part in the show in solidarity with Lineker.

Other BBC figures also expressed solidarity, and the six-strong team of commentators have also decided to not participate in the show. So, the BBC announced that “the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry”.

