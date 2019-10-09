This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are we heading for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October?

We’re now just 22 days away.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 10:25 AM
38 minutes ago 5,348 Views 21 Comments
Johnson leaving Downing Street yesterday.
Image: Frank Augstein/PA Images
Image: Frank Augstein/PA Images

YESTERDAY’S BUDGET WAS predicted on the assumption the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said this does not mean the government thinks the outcome is inevitable but that they “stand ready” for that eventuality.

It was also reported this morning that several ministers in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet are ready to resign over concerns he is leading the UK towards a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

While the Benn Act makes it law that the Prime Minister must seek a Brexit extension to avoid a no-deal, there have been suggestions Johnson may ignore it.

Others argue that Johnson’s main priority is to have a general election, and that he’d delay Brexit to force an election.

Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are planning to meet this week with Varadkar saying he still believes that a deal can be struck ahead of next week’s EU summit. But what do you think will happen?

Today’s poll: Are we heading for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October?


Poll Results:

No, there will be an extension (378)
Yes (280)
No, there will be a deal (46)
Don't know (36)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Read next:

