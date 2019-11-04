This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 November, 2019
Poll: Should companies ban romantic relationships between their employees?

Office romances are often complicated, but almost inevitable.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 4 Nov 2019, 10:42 AM
1 hour ago 11,109 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878161
Image: Shutterstock/BonNontawat
Image: Shutterstock/BonNontawat

OVER THE WEEKEND, McDonald’s removed its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook from his position because of his relationship with another employee of the company.

Despite the consensual nature of the relationship, Easterbrook was sacked because company rules prohibit managers from becoming romantically involved with a subordinate.

It seems surprising in an age when office romances are somewhat common – a recent study in the US found that more than half of those surveyed had participated in one.

In fact, proximity between potential partners and longer working hours mean office romances are almost inevitable nowadays.

But making romantic advances in the workplace can also be considered a form of sexual harassment, and even consensual relationships between office managers and subordinate employees can be problematic because they might lead to accusations of favourtism.

So today we’re asking: Should companies have rules which prevent office romances?


Poll Results:

No (912)
Only between managers and subordinates (394)
Yes (120)
I don't know/No opinion (52)




