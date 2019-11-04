Poll: Should companies ban romantic relationships between their employees?

OVER THE WEEKEND, McDonald’s removed its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook from his position because of his relationship with another employee of the company.

Despite the consensual nature of the relationship, Easterbrook was sacked because company rules prohibit managers from becoming romantically involved with a subordinate.

It seems surprising in an age when office romances are somewhat common – a recent study in the US found that more than half of those surveyed had participated in one.

In fact, proximity between potential partners and longer working hours mean office romances are almost inevitable nowadays.

But making romantic advances in the workplace can also be considered a form of sexual harassment, and even consensual relationships between office managers and subordinate employees can be problematic because they might lead to accusations of favourtism.

So today we’re asking: Should companies have rules which prevent office romances?

