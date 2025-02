VALENTINE’S DAY IS approaching, and in the spirit of the season, we asked readers to share their experiences of online dating.

We heard from daters ranging from their 20s to their 60s, each with their own unique stories to share about navigating the dating world in the 21st century.

From one person saying, “I was expecting to see the person I matched with. Instead, I saw that she was at least 70 years old”, to another saying she ”never would have crossed paths with [her] husband in any other place,” it’s certainly a mixed bag.

So today we’re asking you: Have you ever tried online dating?