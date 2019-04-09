ON SUNDAY, MINISTER for Defence Paul Kehoe was forced to evacuate his home along with his family after anti-eviction protesters arrived at his house.

The incident followed similar protests that were held outside the homes of other government ministers, including Simon Harris, Richard Bruton Paschal Donohoe.

Speaking yesterday on Morning Mix on South East Radio, Kehoe said that “between eight to ten people” blocked his driveway in the protest. The minister also suggested that such protests “should be legislated against”.

So is this something that should be looked at?

Poll: Should protesting at ministers’ homes be made illegal?

